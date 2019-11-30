|
|
Diane L. Jones
Somerdale - Diane L. Jones, age 70, of Somerdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Leroy and Helen (nee Midgett) Milligan in Sneads Ferry, NC and grew up in Pennsauken, NJ. Diane's true enjoyment in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters and their families as well as many other family members and friends throughout the years. She enjoyed vacationing on Topsail Island, NC near her place of birth. Diane will be deeply missed.
Diane is predeceased by her husband, John Jones III and son, Daniel Curtis Jones and is survived by her children, Kevin Jones (Danielle), Keith Jones (Amy), and Melissa Custodio (Christopher), daughter in law, Sarah Perloff; sisters, Pam Cavanaugh (Norm Price), Sandy Mesiano (Jim), Amy Hubler (Harry), and Wendy Kelley (Brian); grandchildren, Derek, Adrienne, Sydney, Chase, Cooper, Dakota; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on December 3, 2019 from 7pm-9pm and December 4, 2019 from 10am-11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home with interment at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Walk For Hope supporting The Children's Hospital IBD Center at https:\\chop.donordrive.com/campaign/Team-Syd-the-Kid-in-Memory-of-Diane-Jones. To visit Diane's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019