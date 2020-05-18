|
|
Diane L. Lewis
Sicklerville - Diane L. Lewis of Sicklerville, NJ - Age 72, sorrowfully departed this life on Thursday May 14, 2020. Diane was retired after working in the billing dept. of Cooper Hospital for 37 years. She loved children and during retirement she spent her free time volunteering at Cooper Hospital caring for newborn babies in the Neonatology Dept. and babysitting children. Alanna, Avery, Yohan & Joshua were the joys of her heart. She loved bingo and going to the movies. Diane is survived by her daughter Erika "Nicky" Archie (Jason), sister Alisa Harris (James), godson Shawn Hammond, best friends of over 50 years; Gwen, Chrissy & Ellata, uncle David Bagby, cousin Regina Egerton, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters in-law and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family & friends. A special thank you to the Fresenius dialysis staff (Sewell NJ) and her caregivers Rosa, Valerie & Phyllis. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, services and interment will be held privately at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. Royal, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020