Haddon Heights, New Jersey - Diane L. Ott, 73, of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, passed away on July 7, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Diane was born in Philadelphia, PA, grew up in Pennypack Park, PA and Willingboro, NJ and raised her four children in Bellmawr, NJ. She was an Assistant Bond Underwriter for KOG International, Inc. of Springfield, PA for 25 years before her retirement. She was an active member of the Magnolia Methodist, then Mt. Ephraim Methodist churches where she shared her love of the lord as a Sunday school teacher.
Diane was funny, kind, loving and generous. She was a single mother who put herself through school while working full time to give her children a better life. She loved nothing more than spending time laughing with her family and being silly with her grandchildren. She was passionate about making sure her kids knew that they were her number one priority, that they stayed close and that their home was filled with love. Memories in that home are still shared to this day as the house was passed down to her son Ken and his family. Diane was devoted to her family and the lord. She read her bible cover to cover, then over again. To know Diane was to know kindness.
Daughter of the late Joseph Ott and Vivian Martindell (nee Sutton)
Devoted mother of Larry (Kathy) Robb, Kenny (Michelle) Robb, Lisa (Marc) Smith and Jaime Robb (Bob Grant); cherished grandmother of Tyler, Madison, Justin, Kayla, Jordan, Olivia, Grace Vivian and Jacob; dear sister of Larry (Andrea) Ott, Joseph Ott and the late, Steven Ott. Diane is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's name to Interfaith CareGivers, PO Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, ifchaddons.org
or the Commission for the Blind, 2201 Route 38 East, Suite 600, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
