Diane L. Savidge
Blackwood - Diane L. Savidge, resident of Blackwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was 73.
Legacy
Diane was born in Audubon and spent her childhood in Bellmawr where she established lifelong friends that become part of her family and remain an active part in her life still today. She attended Triton Highschool, class of 1966.
Diane was very outgoing and enjoyed her career as a waitress at Ponzio's of Cherry Hill where numerous friendships were fostered during her 32 years of service. She loved seeing all her customers and having conversations with everyone she met. Her infectious smile and sweet demeanor made it easy for others to open-up to her and she loved offering support and helping when she could.
Away from work, Diane enjoyed daily conversations with her sister Kay and spending time with her children and grandchildren creating everlasting memories. She attended sporting events, concerts, and award ceremonies for her grandchildren whenever possible, as family was the most important thing in her life. Frequently her family vacationed together at the beach and she loved every moment she had there. The beach offered her peace and tranquility, while her family offered love and laughter. Diane created an extremely loving and supportive family by showing them her genuine kindness and love for life. Diane was a beautiful soul, and to know her was to love her. Diane would tell you that her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her greatest accomplishments
Family
Diane is the beloved mother of Stephanie (Tom) Kelsch, Dagney McDaniel, Amanda (Cara Doumenis) & Dawn (the late Melvin)Livingston; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Mike), Alexander (Tatiana), Collin, Grant & Caden; great grandmother of Nicholas, Ana & Jordan; sister of Kay Costigan & the late John D. Warren, III (Catherine Warren). Diane is also survived by her five nieces and nephew, co workers, customers, and countless friends who will sadly mourn the loss of this special woman.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 2:00PM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, (Sewell) Washington Twp., where her ShareLife Ceremony will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to Silent Epidemic,731 Willow Drive, Gibbstown, NJ 08027; an organization dear to her family in honor of a recovering family member, that offers hope and recovery to make a difference; one life a time..
