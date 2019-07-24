Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Zelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Perun Zelley


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Perun Zelley Obituary
Diane Perun Zelley

Tabernacle - Diane Perun Zelley, age 68, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 after a protracted, hard fought battle with cancer.

Diane was born September 21st, 1950 to Peter and Estelle Perun of Middlefield, CT. Diane received a bachelor's degree from Bryn Mawr College and later in life a master's degree from The College of New Jersey.

Diane had a love of learning and reading, evidenced by a professional devotion to the education and furtherance of high school aged students, as attested to by her many students both as a teacher and as a guidance counselor. Rare was the time that she could not be found with a book in hand. This was surpassed only by her love for family. A devoted wife of nearly 48 years, she supported and stood by her husband, David throughout their marriage. Always her children's strongest advocate, she was unwavering in her support, a steady role model and trusted advisor, as well as a loving mother. She was truly the captain of the family, steadfastly navigating through the easy times as well as the hard, providing the leadership necessary to forge any obstacle, and the comfort of home. She was also a loving grandmother, and nothing brought more joy to her two grandchildren than playing games with their "Nanny." Her love, warmth, strength and joy will be greatly missed.

Diane is survived by her husband, David Zelley, her three children, Geoffrey (Eun Kim) Zelley, Jonathan Zelley, and Justine (Matthew) Larsen and two granddaughters, Lilianna and Mirabella. Also survived by two sisters, Sandra (Thomas) Wacht and Pamela Perun and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where a memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon. Donations in Diane's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now