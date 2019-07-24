|
|
Diane Perun Zelley
Tabernacle - Diane Perun Zelley, age 68, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 after a protracted, hard fought battle with cancer.
Diane was born September 21st, 1950 to Peter and Estelle Perun of Middlefield, CT. Diane received a bachelor's degree from Bryn Mawr College and later in life a master's degree from The College of New Jersey.
Diane had a love of learning and reading, evidenced by a professional devotion to the education and furtherance of high school aged students, as attested to by her many students both as a teacher and as a guidance counselor. Rare was the time that she could not be found with a book in hand. This was surpassed only by her love for family. A devoted wife of nearly 48 years, she supported and stood by her husband, David throughout their marriage. Always her children's strongest advocate, she was unwavering in her support, a steady role model and trusted advisor, as well as a loving mother. She was truly the captain of the family, steadfastly navigating through the easy times as well as the hard, providing the leadership necessary to forge any obstacle, and the comfort of home. She was also a loving grandmother, and nothing brought more joy to her two grandchildren than playing games with their "Nanny." Her love, warmth, strength and joy will be greatly missed.
Diane is survived by her husband, David Zelley, her three children, Geoffrey (Eun Kim) Zelley, Jonathan Zelley, and Justine (Matthew) Larsen and two granddaughters, Lilianna and Mirabella. Also survived by two sisters, Sandra (Thomas) Wacht and Pamela Perun and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where a memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon. Donations in Diane's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019