1/
Diane Sacalis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Sacalis

Mt. Laurel - Diane M. Sacalis, wife of the late Nicholas Sacalis, of Mt. Laurel, passed away on July 7, 2020. She is the mother of George (Donna) of DE, Steven, Mary Sacalis, and Elaine Gauntt (the late John), all of Mt. Laurel, the grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 7. Diane is the sister of William Molas (Pat) and the late Harry Molas.

Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday 10 am - Noon at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. The funeral service will follow at Noon. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved