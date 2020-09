Or Copy this URL to Share

Laurel Springs - Departed this life on August 28, 2020. Service is 11am Saturday at New Fellowship UAME Church, 718-722 Chestnut St, Camden, NJ. Viewing is 9-11am. Interment at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes. com.









