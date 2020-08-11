1/
Dianne M. Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne M. Connor

Maple Shade - Dianne M. Connor of Maple Shade, NJ died on August 9, 2020. Age 75. Beloved wife of Robert A. Connor. Loving mother of Robert Connor (Kim) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Karen Giorgio (Robert) of Haddonfield, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Megan, Emily, Angie and Joseph. Dear sister of the late Barbara Rolzhausen. Also survived by niece Barbaralynn and great niece and nephew Alexis and Steven. Dianne was a devoted volunteer to many community and civic organizations in the Cherry Hill Community. She was the first female officer and board member of both Cherry Hill Pop Warner Football and the Cherry Hill Youth Athletic Association. She was treasurer of the Kingston Estates Swim Club, and a volunteer of many years helping with her daughter's and granddaughter's annual dance recitals. Her involvement at the Cherry Hill Youth Athletic Association continued when her son became president and her grandchildren took the field of play. She took care of the new Diamond Club Hall which helps to raise funds for CHYAA. A graduate of Cherry Hill High School West in 1963, she took motto "The West Way" throughout her years of devoted community service. Visitation Saturday 11:30am to 12:45pm at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 1pm. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:30 - 12:45 PM
Christ Our Light Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Christ Our Light Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schetter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Willis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved