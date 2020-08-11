Dianne M. Connor
Maple Shade - Dianne M. Connor of Maple Shade, NJ died on August 9, 2020. Age 75. Beloved wife of Robert A. Connor. Loving mother of Robert Connor (Kim) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Karen Giorgio (Robert) of Haddonfield, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Megan, Emily, Angie and Joseph. Dear sister of the late Barbara Rolzhausen. Also survived by niece Barbaralynn and great niece and nephew Alexis and Steven. Dianne was a devoted volunteer to many community and civic organizations in the Cherry Hill Community. She was the first female officer and board member of both Cherry Hill Pop Warner Football and the Cherry Hill Youth Athletic Association. She was treasurer of the Kingston Estates Swim Club, and a volunteer of many years helping with her daughter's and granddaughter's annual dance recitals. Her involvement at the Cherry Hill Youth Athletic Association continued when her son became president and her grandchildren took the field of play. She took care of the new Diamond Club Hall which helps to raise funds for CHYAA. A graduate of Cherry Hill High School West in 1963, she took motto "The West Way" throughout her years of devoted community service. Visitation Saturday 11:30am to 12:45pm at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 1pm. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com
.