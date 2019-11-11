|
Dixie L. Tiedeken
Turnersville - Mrs. Dixie Lee Tiedeken (née Paisley), 87, passed away peacefully at ManorCare in Washington Township on November 9, 2019.
Dixie was born on July 30, 1932 in Camden, NJ to Carlos "Coach" Paisley and Ann Paisley. She graduated from Audubon High School then attended Lynchburg College in Virginia, graduating with a degree in Education. Dixie married Henry "Big Jim" in 1958. The moved to Washington Twp in 1959 and raised their two sons. Dixie began working at St. John's United Methodist Church as a nursery school teacher and later became Director of the Nursery School Program. Dixie held that position for 35 years.
Dixie was accomplished at knitting and often shared her talents with her family and friends. She was generous and loving to all that knew her. Dixie was an active and dedicated member of the St. John's Methodist Church, in Turnersville, NJ
Dixie is survived by her son Brian David Tiedeken of Washington Township, NJ and her brother David Paisley of PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry James Tiedeken Jr, of Gloucester, NJ and her son Henry James Tiedeken III of Washington Twp, NJ. Dixie was the Mother in Law to Jo Ann Flem-Tiedeken (late husband "Jimmy"). Dixie is the loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren; Jason Tiedeken, Erica Gaskill (Tiedeken), Henry Tiedeken IV, Nicole Tiedeken, Michael Tiedeken and Jessica Tiedeken. Dixie is the great grandmother 5 great grandchildren; Herbert Bappert, Paul Gaskill, Sara Dallessandro, Jaylynn Tiedeken and Jason Tiedeken.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. John's United Methodist Church Nursery School Program, 149 Ganttown Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019