Dolly Hogan
Stratford - Dolly Hogan, a long time resident of Laurel Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center passed peacefully on March 25, 2019, age 87. Family and friends are invited to attend an interment service at 11AM on Friday March 29, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 300 West White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Services are lovingly entrusted to and under the care of Danks-Hinski Funeral Home. Condolences at www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019