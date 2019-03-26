Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Interment
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
300 West White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Hogan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolly Hogan Obituary
Dolly Hogan

Stratford - Dolly Hogan, a long time resident of Laurel Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center passed peacefully on March 25, 2019, age 87. Family and friends are invited to attend an interment service at 11AM on Friday March 29, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 300 West White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Services are lovingly entrusted to and under the care of Danks-Hinski Funeral Home. Condolences at www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now