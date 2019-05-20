Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd.
Sewell, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd.
Sewell, NJ
Dolores A. "Dee" Cericola

Dolores A. "Dee" Cericola Obituary
Dolores A. "Dee" Cericola

Washington Twp - (nee D'Orazio) On May 17, 2019 of Washington Twp. Age 86. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dear sister of Dr. Edward D'Orazio (Mary). Loved by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:30-11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM. Interment, SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dee's memory may be made to the Church of the Holy Family at the above address.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post on May 20, 2019
