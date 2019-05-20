|
Dolores A. "Dee" Cericola
Washington Twp - (nee D'Orazio) On May 17, 2019 of Washington Twp. Age 86. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dear sister of Dr. Edward D'Orazio (Mary). Loved by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:30-11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM. Interment, SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dee's memory may be made to the Church of the Holy Family at the above address.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 20, 2019