Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Dolores A. Ledoux


1929 - 2020
Dolores A. Ledoux Obituary
Dolores A. Ledoux

Haddon Heights - (nee Mewshaw) On February 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Age 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Earl L. Ledoux. Dear mother of the late David Ledoux, the late Mark Ledoux and the late Carol (the late Harry) Barton. Loving grandmother of Jenny (Tom) O'Malley, Craig (Jamie) Barton, Amy (Bryan) Barton, Philip, Melanie and Eddie Ledoux and great grandmother of six. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mabel Ledoux, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment private.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
