Dolores A. Tocco
Maple Shade - formerly of Merchantville, (nee Neri) age 80 years, passed away June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Jerry" Tocco. Devoted mother of Peter Tocco, Linda Thurber (Brian Parks), Karen Bertoldi (Michael) and the late James (Denise). Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Laura, Coulter, Jamie, Michael, Nicole, Julianna and the late Toni Lee and Peter and great grandmother of Jayden, Austin and Julian. Dear sister of Lana DiTore (Carl) and the late Norma Richards (the late Bob) and James Neri (Doris). Also survived by her loving partner and fiancé, John Hefcheck.
Prior to retirement, Dolores was a bookkeeper for many years at various companies including Pestritto's Foods, Mt. Carmel Church, Tocco's Cover-All Construction and PHH Mortgage. She enjoyed spending summers down at the shore with her family, where she could often be found making her famous crabs and spaghetti.
Dolores was a sweet and generous spirit and had a passion and devotion for her children, grandchildren and extended family. She had many favorite recipes that she made for holidays and has passed down to her family. Dolores enjoyed nights at the casinos and seeing shows with her fiancé, John. She loved to travel and lived a full life.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 1 Union St Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019