|
|
Dolores A. Valdez
Bellmawr - Dolores A. Valdez (nee Pungen), suddenly on August 9, 2019 of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 77. Beloved wife of Perfecto Valdez, Jr. Loving mother of Karen Valdez (Bill), and Sandy Valdez (Ryan). Dear grandmother of Jason Pineda, Ryan McNamee and Brent McColligan. Daughter of the late Eugene and Daisy Pungen. Sister of Linda Mitchell (the late Clark). Sister-in-law of George Valdez (Virginia), Juanito Valdez, Dorothy Matteucci (the late Mark), Michael Valdez (Darlene), Pauline Valdez, and the late Ponciano Valdez. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019