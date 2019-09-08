Services
St Stephen's Roman Catholic
6306 Browning Rd
Pennsauken Twp, NJ 08109
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Parish
6306 Browning Rd
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores (Pescrilli)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Afilani (Dee) (Pescrilli)


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Afilani (Dee) (Pescrilli) Obituary
Dolores (Dee) Afilani (Pescrilli)

Lakelalnd, FL - Born 11/13/37. Dee passed away peacefully on Aug. 31 with family by her side. She is survived by her children, Carol and Joe Jr. 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dee worked for Merck Sharp & Dohne, Family Publications, Wanamaker and retired from Strawbridge and Clothier. She will be truly missed but has been re-united with the love of her life. There will be a memorial service held in her honor at St. Stephen's Parish, located at 6306 Browning Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.