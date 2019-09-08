|
Dolores (Dee) Afilani (Pescrilli)
Lakelalnd, FL - Born 11/13/37. Dee passed away peacefully on Aug. 31 with family by her side. She is survived by her children, Carol and Joe Jr. 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dee worked for Merck Sharp & Dohne, Family Publications, Wanamaker and retired from Strawbridge and Clothier. She will be truly missed but has been re-united with the love of her life. There will be a memorial service held in her honor at St. Stephen's Parish, located at 6306 Browning Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019