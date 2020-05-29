Dolores C. Patrone
1935 - 2020
Dolores C. Patrone

Bellmawr - Dolores "Dee" Patrone (nee Contino), on May 27, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 85. Dee was born on January 8, 1935, in South Philadelphia to George and Philomena Contino. Dee attended South Philadelphia High School for Girls. She began her dance training with the Crescenta School of Dancing. In addition to her academic studies and her regularly scheduled dance lessons, Dolores completed a teacher-training course.

Dolores was an active member of the National Association of Dance & Affiliated Artists (NADAA), Professional Dance Teachers of New York City, and International Teachers of Dance, Inc. (ITDI). She held the offices of Secretary-Treasurer, Vice-President, and President for NADAA and President for ITDI.

She was a guest teacher for dance workshops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and New York City, the head dance counselor at a summer camp in Pocono Mountains and periodically taught at dance seminars in Cherry Hill. Dee was on the Adult Evening School Program for Triton Regional High School.

Dee was a choreographer for Gloucester Catholic and Triton Regional High Schools, staging the musical numbers for 21 shows. Other choreographic credits have been: "Steppin' Out" at the Ritz Theatre in Oaklyn, the Adult Variety Show of Northeast Catholic High School, Uptown and Garden State String bands, Runnemede's Miss Fire Prevention and Miss Runnemede Pageants. Dolores' motto is "Those who dare to teach - must never cease to learn"

Dee married the love of her life, Vincent, on November 17, 1956. They started "Dee's School of Dance" in September 1958. The studio was opened until September 2014, when Dolores chose to close studio to stay home and care for Vince.

Dolores is now in heaven reunited with her loving husband. She is the beloved mother of Lisa (Larry) Peterson and Vinese (predeceased Tim) Goldschmidt (Bill). Beloved grandmother of Laurence (Ashley), Matthew (Kelsey), Nicholas (Mariah), Kelsey (Chris), Victoria and Vincent.

Due to the executive order in place by Governor Murphy, there will be no viewing and no visitation. The family will have a Celebration of Dee's Life at a later date. If you so wish, please consider a donation to The Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ATTN: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75266-0309 or to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 150 E. 9th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

