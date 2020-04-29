|
|
Dolores Campbell
Southampton - Dolores Machi Campbell, 89, loving wife, mother, friend to all, pianist, opera aficionado, teacher, passed away in Laurel Brook Rehab, Mt. Laurel, NJ on April 23, 2020 of natural causes. A long-time resident of Leisuretowne, Southampton, NJ, (and East Setauket, NY previously), Dolores was born in Bangor, Pennsylvania at home in 1930. Dolores was a graduate of The University of Rochester/Eastman School of Music with honors in 1952. She went on to teach English and Music at Perryville High School, MD where she met and married William Peter Campbell, Sr., in 1953. She also taught high school in Levittown, PA, and later in Newtown, CT. In 1961 Dolores gave up her teaching career to welcome her adoptive daughter Donna into the family and start a new life as a mother. Three years later the family welcomed William Peter Campbell, Jr., a biological child. In 1967 the family moved to Long Island, NY where Dolores was wife and mother for many years, while also teaching piano lessons, and was actively involved with Stony Brook University Foreign Exchange Student Program, which was enjoyed by the whole family. She went back to teaching high school at Ward Melville where her children were educated, and later on to the Suffolk Lutheran School. She retired in 1996, and in 1997 Dolores and William moved to Liesuretowne.
Dolores is pre-deceased by her husband, as well as sisters, Lina and Rosina Machi and others. She is survived by Donna Campbell Bernardo, William Peter Campbell, Jr. (Deborah Woolf, Bills wife), children; Jessica Ann Tuck and Colin Tuck, grandchildren; Wesley Clark and David Thomas, nephews, and many cousins etc., both in the US and in Sicily.
Due to the current pandemic, Dolores will be cremated at Mt. Laurel Home for Funerals, with her remains eventually to be interred with her family in Bangor, PA. At some time in the future, a memorial service will be held, but as of this time the family is uncertain of how those plans will play out.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Eastman School of Music at https//www.esm.rochester.edu/advancement/faq/ or Debbie Rossi at (585) 275-3903. Please note that due to the Covid outbreak, Debbie may not be available. You can make payments directly on the web site, or mail them to: University of Rochester, Gift and Donor Records, 300 East River Road, P.O. Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627 - please writhe that your gift is in honor of Dolores M. Campbell, graduate of the class of 1952.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020