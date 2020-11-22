1/1
Dolores E. Kordowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores E. Kordowski

Dolores E. Kordowski (nee Campbell), 94, loving wife, mother and grandmother of triplets passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, the late Edward L. Kordowski. She was the daughter of Elizabeth (nee Schlottenmeier) and Thomas J. Campbell.

She is survived by her children, Leon E. Kordowski of Oaklyn, NJ, Lisa J. Kordowski (Robert J. Flynn, Sr.) of Newark, DE and Patricia K. (late Charles) Edwards of Finksburg, MD and grandsons Christopher, Alexander and Matthew Edwards. She is also survived by sister-in-law Adelaide Campbell and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by siblings Jane C. Abbate, Richard F. Campbell and Thomas J. Campbell.

Dolores was born in Trenton, NJ on April 27, 1926. She graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1945. She made Oaklyn her home for more than 65 years. She was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church in Oaklyn.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 101 Hopkins Road, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved