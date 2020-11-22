Dolores E. Kordowski
Dolores E. Kordowski (nee Campbell), 94, loving wife, mother and grandmother of triplets passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, the late Edward L. Kordowski. She was the daughter of Elizabeth (nee Schlottenmeier) and Thomas J. Campbell.
She is survived by her children, Leon E. Kordowski of Oaklyn, NJ, Lisa J. Kordowski (Robert J. Flynn, Sr.) of Newark, DE and Patricia K. (late Charles) Edwards of Finksburg, MD and grandsons Christopher, Alexander and Matthew Edwards. She is also survived by sister-in-law Adelaide Campbell and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by siblings Jane C. Abbate, Richard F. Campbell and Thomas J. Campbell.
Dolores was born in Trenton, NJ on April 27, 1926. She graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1945. She made Oaklyn her home for more than 65 years. She was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church in Oaklyn.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 101 Hopkins Road, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
