Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Private
To be announced at a later date
Dolores F. Young Obituary
Cherry Hill - Dolores F. Young (nee Victor), age 87 of Cherry Hill, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees.

Dolores was born in Newark, NJ and had been a lifetime Oaklyn resident before moving to Cherry HIll for a brief time. She had worked in accounting and made her career at Rohm & Haas in Philadelphia. Dolores had been a parishioner of St. Joseph The Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Mrs. Young was an active part of the community and had been a member of the Forever Young Club in Haddon Heights, The Women's Club of Oaklyn, The Senior Citizens of Oaklyn and the AARP of Collingswood, Chapter 0571.

Mrs. Young is the daughter of the late John & his wife Margaret (nee Kovacs) Victor and widow of her late husband Joseph D. Young. She is survived by her brothers John C. and James G. Victor as well as her sister Kathleen L. Victor. Dolores was predeceased by her sister Margaret Louise Colwell.

Mrs. Young's funeral services will be held privately under the care of Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph The Worker Parish 901 Hopkins Rd. #A Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 13, 2020
