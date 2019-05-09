Services
DuBois Funeral Home
Haddonfield - Dolores Gaehring (nee Youngman) on May 4, 2019, age 94 years, beloved wife of the late Paul F. Gaehring. Devoted mother of Paul R. Gaehring (Karyl) of Greer, SC, Barbara Bowler (Lowell) of Dorchester, MA, Janet Eaton (William) of Quincy, MA, Robert Gaehring (Paula) of Haddon Heights, and the late Joyce L Smith formerly of Blackwood NJ. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Eckardt, 13 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents Francis and Elsie Youngman, and her sister, Alice Gaehring.

She graduated from Lankenau School of nursing and worked for a decade as a nurse. However, her most cherished roles were as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Above all else, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Collingswood. Graveside services will be at Woodbury Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements by DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on May 9, 2019
