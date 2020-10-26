1/1
Dolores H. Schmidt
1924 - 2020
Bellmawr - Dolores H. Schmidt (nee Maiale), on October 24, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence for 57 years. Devoted mother of Elaine Martorano (William) and Gary Schmidt (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of William and Angela Martorano and Melissa and Matthew Schmidt. Loving sister of Jeanette and the late Henry, John, Nicholas, and Rita and dear sister-in-law of Bernice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolores loved traveling and going dancing with Lawrence. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr. Entombment New Saint Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' memory to the Saint John of God Archbishop Damiano School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






