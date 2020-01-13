|
Dolores Hunter
Manassas - Dolores Elizabeth Hunter, or Dee as most knew her, 79, of Manassas, VA passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, in Capital Caring Adler Center, Aldie, VA. Born in Clementon NJ on 8 November 1940 to James and Irene Diamid Hunter, she lived most of her life in the South Jersey area. The last 5 years, Dee lived in Manassas VA near her daughter Debbie. Dee graduated from the school of hard knocks and worked her way to become Depot Master for NJ Transit in the Turnersville area. She was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 880. Dee started in the Maintenance Department in Camden, NJ.
Dee is survived by her three daughters, Debbie (Jeffries) Cruz Saldarriaga (Juan) of Manassas Park, VA; Donna (Jeffries) Angerman (Joe) of Cedar Brook, NJ; Diana Jeffries of Ft Riley KS. Two sisters, Irene Shaffer of W. Berlin and Sara Hunter King of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Nina (Jeffries) Smith (Ben, US Army), Kirsten (Angerman) Wright (Mat), and Samantha Jeffries (Brian). 4 great grandchildren, David CJ Jeffries-Smith, US Army, Ft Riley Kansas, Allie Smith, Emmalee Smith of Ft Riley, Kansas and the newest member, Anthony C. Wright of Fairbanks Alaska. Family, friends and others whose lives Dee touched are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. The viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 11:00 am followed by a celebration service at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Winslow United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, although mom loved colorful flowers, donations can be made to the following in mom's name:
Caton Merchant House Attn: Mandy Dickinson - 9201 Portner Avenue Manassas, VA 20110. - by phone 1.800.227.2345 Opt 2 / by mail: PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. St Jude - https://www.stjude.org/ Memorial name: Dolores Hunter •If you would like an acknowledgment card to be sent to the family (donation amount is confidential), please include the address of 264 Manassas Drive / Manassas Park, VA 20111(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Jan. 13, 2020