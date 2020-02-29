|
|
Dolores LaMarra
Audubon - On February 22, 2020, Dolores LaMarra (nee Vitarelli), age 90, passed away. Born and raised in Camden, Dolores was a longtime residence of Audubon. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Frank along with nine siblings. She is lovingly survived by her children, Dominick, Lorraine Hewitt, Frank (Dorothy) and Thomas (Karen); 2 grandchildren, Daniel and Jamie; 2 great grandchildren, Mercedes and Dillon; her sister, Loretta Palese along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, March 9th from 9:30 AM -10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020