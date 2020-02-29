Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores LaMarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores LaMarra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores LaMarra Obituary
Dolores LaMarra

Audubon - On February 22, 2020, Dolores LaMarra (nee Vitarelli), age 90, passed away. Born and raised in Camden, Dolores was a longtime residence of Audubon. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Frank along with nine siblings. She is lovingly survived by her children, Dominick, Lorraine Hewitt, Frank (Dorothy) and Thomas (Karen); 2 grandchildren, Daniel and Jamie; 2 great grandchildren, Mercedes and Dillon; her sister, Loretta Palese along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, March 9th from 9:30 AM -10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -