Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
1931 - 2020
Glendora - Dolores LoCastro (nee Cericola), on February 12, 2020, of Glendora. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late John, Sr. Devoted mother of John, Jr. and Robert (Christine). Loving grandmother of Johnny, Brian, Dena (Doug), Robert (Marisa) and Zowie. Great grandmother of Doug, Max, Patrick, Lucas and two boys on the way. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. LoCastro was a member of the Red Hat Society. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. LoCastro's memory to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
