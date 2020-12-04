1/
Dolores M. Bobb
1938 - 2020
Dolores M. Bobb

Collingswood - (nee Miraglia) On December 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving sons. Of Collingswood, NJ; age 82 years. Loving mother of John J. Bobb, Jr. (Amy) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Stephen C. Bobb of SC. Devoted grandmother of Ryan Christopher Bobb. Beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Catherine Miraglia. Dear sister of Ernest Miraglia (Susan) and the late George Miraglia (Barbara). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A longtime resident of Collingswood and a retired employee of Verizon, Dolores also spent many years as a dedicated crossing guard at Garfield School in Collingswood.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM from St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart School, 4th & Jasper Sts., Camden, NJ 08104. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Memories & Condolences
