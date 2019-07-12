Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp., NJ
Dolores M. Mancini


1939 - 2019
Dolores M. Mancini Obituary
Dolores M. Mancini

Washington Twp. - (nee Cerminara), On July 8, 2019. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Loving mother of Anna Maria Ewell (Eric), Linda Hull (Ken), Christina Averell (James) and Raymond Mancini (Linda). Devoted grandmother of Deana, Nicholas, Erik, William, Christofer, Sofia, Sloane, Matthew, Faith, Charles, Sarah and Frank. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia and Benjamin. Dear sister of Louis Cerminara (Carol).

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sunday 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday 9:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019
