1928 - 2020
Pine Hill - On March 27, 2020, "Dolly" (nee Dumas), age 91. Beloved wife of the late John J. Toal, Jr. Loving mother of John III (Veronica), Jerry, Joe (Shawn), Joan Castro, Jeff (Brenda), and the late James. Also survived by 9 grandchildren John IV (Jennifer), Joe Jr. (Ariane), Tara (Daniel), Christine (Stephen), Shaun, Bryan (Carlena), Michael, Owen, and Jared; 3 great-grandchildren Kallie, Johnathan, and Dublin; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Burial was held privately. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Epilepsy Foundation (Attn: Donor Services), 8301 Professional Place W., Ste. 230, Landover, MD 20785. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
