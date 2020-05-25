|
Dolores "Doris" Marie Adamski
Gloucester City - On May 23, 2020, Age 86. (nee Dickerson) born on April 2, 1935 in South Philadelphia to John and Dorothy Dickerson (nee Weist). Doris and Edward attended grammar school together at St. Phillips Grammar School.
Doris attended Hallahan High School. While at Hallahan, she was crowned May Queen. After high school, Edward joined the Air Force. Doris would take piano lessons at the convent and was studying to be a nun. She asked God for a sign. She received a letter from Ed asking her to marry him. Doris married the love of her life on November 6, 1953. They were married shortly after and moved to an Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas where they had their first son. They relocated to Gloucester City where they resided for over 60 years and raised their 3 children. Doris was active at St. Mary's Parish, Gloucester City, Cub Scouts and retired from Zinman Furs.
Doris is now in heaven reunited with her loving husband. Loving mother of Edward (Anna) Adamski, Predeceased by Stephen (surviving Sheila) Adamski and Nancy (predeceased Kenneth) Wilding. Beloved grandmother of Lisa, Jennifer, Michele, Danielle, Michael, Patrick and predeceased by grandson Edward. Cherished great-grandmother of Hailey, Taylor, Courtney, Eddie, Travis, Kadence, Kierstynn, Stephen, Keith Jr., Nathan. Dear Sister of Agnes Barry, Dotty Lober, predeceased by brother John Dickerson.
Due to the executive order in place by Governor Murphy, Catholic Prayers of Committal will be private at Harleigh Cemetery: Garden of Honor. There will be no viewing and no visitation.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name to Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo: Doris M. Adamski.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Doris M. Adamski.
Published in Courier-Post from May 25 to May 27, 2020