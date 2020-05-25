Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Adamski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Marie "Doris" Adamski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Marie "Doris" Adamski Obituary
Dolores "Doris" Marie Adamski

Gloucester City - On May 23, 2020, Age 86. (nee Dickerson) born on April 2, 1935 in South Philadelphia to John and Dorothy Dickerson (nee Weist). Doris and Edward attended grammar school together at St. Phillips Grammar School.

Doris attended Hallahan High School. While at Hallahan, she was crowned May Queen. After high school, Edward joined the Air Force. Doris would take piano lessons at the convent and was studying to be a nun. She asked God for a sign. She received a letter from Ed asking her to marry him. Doris married the love of her life on November 6, 1953. They were married shortly after and moved to an Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas where they had their first son. They relocated to Gloucester City where they resided for over 60 years and raised their 3 children. Doris was active at St. Mary's Parish, Gloucester City, Cub Scouts and retired from Zinman Furs.

Doris is now in heaven reunited with her loving husband. Loving mother of Edward (Anna) Adamski, Predeceased by Stephen (surviving Sheila) Adamski and Nancy (predeceased Kenneth) Wilding. Beloved grandmother of Lisa, Jennifer, Michele, Danielle, Michael, Patrick and predeceased by grandson Edward. Cherished great-grandmother of Hailey, Taylor, Courtney, Eddie, Travis, Kadence, Kierstynn, Stephen, Keith Jr., Nathan. Dear Sister of Agnes Barry, Dotty Lober, predeceased by brother John Dickerson.

Due to the executive order in place by Governor Murphy, Catholic Prayers of Committal will be private at Harleigh Cemetery: Garden of Honor. There will be no viewing and no visitation.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name to Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo: Doris M. Adamski.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Doris M. Adamski. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:

McCann-Healey Funeral Home:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -