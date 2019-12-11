|
|
Dolores May (nee Godlewski) Mattia
On Dec 8, 2019 at age of 88 Dolores M. Mattia peacefully passed to her heavenly home. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph G. Mattia, Sr. for 36 years.
Born October 31, 1931, in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Frances (Wiercinski.) Godlewski.
Dolores graduated from Camden High School in 1949 and was soon employed as a secretary at W. Seitchik & Sons Coat Company. She also worked as a secretary with the United States Army Signal Corps. Dolores was a schoolteacher with St. Boniface Business School for girls teaching business skills and preparing them for their initial job positions. Dolores co-owned several businesses with her late husband. Later in life following her zeal for fashion she became a sales associate with Gimbels Department Store and was soon promoted to Group Manager a position she held for more than 12 years with Sterns and Macy's department stores. At the young age of 62 she re-entered school at the Cittone Institute and upon graduation began a career lasting 14 years with Campbell Soup Company in Camden NJ a position she held until her retirement at age 76.
She is survived by her children Louise (Mattia) Stewart and Judith Mattia; her grandchildren, Joseph Mattia III, Scott Stewart Jr., Christopher Stewart, and Miranda May Mattia and her great-grandchildren, Joseph Mattia IV and Cristine Stewart along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sons, Anthony Mattia and Joseph Mattia Jr along with her sister Rita C. Rosenzweig.
Dolores encouraged everyone no matter their age or stature in life to always keep learning because that is how to get ahead in life and be happy.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation and Christian Mass at St. Joseph's Polish Church, 1010 Liberty St, Camden NJ 08104 on Monday, December 16, 2019 starting at 8:45 a.m. Internment at New Camden Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to her favorite charity, . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale PA.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019