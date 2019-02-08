|
|
Sister Dolores Patterson
Watchung - Sister Dolores Patterson, age 88, formerly Sister Mary Melanie, died peacefully on February 5, 2019 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, New Jersey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many Sisters of Mercy.
Visitation will take place at McAuley Hall Health Care Center, 1633 US Highway 22 West, Watchung, NJ on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Wake: 9:00 - 10:30, Welcome Home Service: 10:00, Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am, Burial: Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 US Highway 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069.
For full obituary: www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019