Domenic D. Zappone
Washington Twp. - On January 1, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Victoria. Devoted father of Theresa Andrews (Brian), Victoria Prasalowicz (Kim), Jacqueline Bassi (Nick), Cheryl Borgman (William), Tracy Pardee (John), and Robert Haas (Susan). Loving grandfather of Lauren, Hannah, Kaitlin, and Kristin. Dear brother of Gerald Zappone and Pauline Ball.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday 9:30 - 11:30 am at the Church of the Holy Family,226 Hurffville Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:45 am. Internment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flower donations may be made in Domenic's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020