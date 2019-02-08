Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Domenic Bucci
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish; St. Teresa's Church
13 E. Evesham Road
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenic Bucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenic J. Bucci


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Domenic J. Bucci Obituary
Domenic J. Bucci

Runnemede - Domenic J. Bucci, on February 6, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Glendora. Age 65. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Susan Bucci (nee DiTomo). Devoted father of Vincent Bucci (Amber). Stepfather of Jason Player (fiancée Tiffany) and Ryan Slaughter (Jim). Loving grandpop of 7. Dear brother of the late Joanne Bucci. There will be a viewing on Monday from 8:15am to 10:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund, 191 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.