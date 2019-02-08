|
Domenic J. Bucci
Runnemede - Domenic J. Bucci, on February 6, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Glendora. Age 65. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Susan Bucci (nee DiTomo). Devoted father of Vincent Bucci (Amber). Stepfather of Jason Player (fiancée Tiffany) and Ryan Slaughter (Jim). Loving grandpop of 7. Dear brother of the late Joanne Bucci. There will be a viewing on Monday from 8:15am to 10:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund, 191 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019