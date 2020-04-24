Services
Domenica M. Dold


1936 - 2020
Domenica M. Dold Obituary
Domenica M. Dold

Glendora - Domenica M. Dold, "Micki", (nee Panzarella), on April 24, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Blenheim. Age 83. Beloved wife of Edward W Dold. Devoted mother of Edward Michael (Gayle), Robert (Elizabeth) and James Dold (Kristi). Loving grandmother of Edward D. Dold, Jilian Dupont, Tyler O'Shaunessy, Violet Dold and Robbie Dold. Dear great grandmother of Lia and Flynn Dupont. Micki was a "Den Mother" for the Cub Scouts, she was very active with the PTA and the Glendora Little League and she was a very good bowler. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private interment at Locustwood Memorial Park. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Micki's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
