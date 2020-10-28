Dominic J. Lizzio
Cherry Hill - age 95 years, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angeline. Devoted father of Dominic V. (Jean), Michael (Debra), Mario (Theresa), Thomas (Cindy), John and the late Anthony. Loving grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Rita Driver (Sonny). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Dominic was employed at Transit of NJ for 30 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII and a recipient of 5 medals.
