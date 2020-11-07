Dominick C. Cirucci
Haddon Township - Dominick went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on, November 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Son of the late Carmen & Sue Cirucci. Beloved husband just shy of 70 years to Irene H. (nee Novelli). Loving father of Susan V. Sherman (Robert) of Haddon Township, NJ., Dominick Cirucci (Cathy) of Sea Isle, NJ, Michele Held (Roger) of Barrington, NJ, Carmen Cirucci (Wendy) of Williamstown, NJ and the late Donna Healey. Dear brother of the late Delores Rocobaldo. Proud grandfather of 15 and Great grandfather of 8. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Dominick was a US Marine Veteran serving during WWII. He worked for the Camden County Prosecutors Office as an Investigator, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a Crossing Guard for Oaklyn Schools from 1993 to 2007. Dominick was very outgoing and liked to have a good time, he loved life! He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:15 to 10 AM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ., followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI CHURCH, 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddon Township, NJ 08033. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net