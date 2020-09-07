Dominick J. Perice
Marlton - PERICE-
Dominick J., age 84 of Marlton on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Powell). Loving son of the late Mary and Christopher Perice. Devoted father of Donna (Dean) Sotereanos of Pittsburgh, PA and Linda Perice of Marlton, NJ. Loving grandfather of Alexis (Derek), Stella, Morgan, Demitra and great granddaughter Peyton.. Dear brother of Jeanette Quaranta of Williamstown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9-10 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc RC Church,100 Willow Bend Road Marlton. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Joan of Arc RC Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com