Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Dominick Penna
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Dominick M. Penna


1934 - 2019
Dominick M. Penna Obituary
Dominick M. Penna

Camden - Dominick M. "Dom" Penna, born April 2, 1934, returned to his Lord our Savior on November 1, 2019. He resided in Boynton Beach, FL, was originally from Camden, NJ and formerly of Gibbstown, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Sara. Beloved companion of Barbara Nigro. Devoted father of Sandra Austin (Donald) and Christine Sheairs (Nicholas). Loving grandfather of Thomas (Christina), Sean, Kevin and Jacob. Brother of Antonio, Edith and the late Alfonso, Mary, Luigina, Michael, Rose and Ginger. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dom was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Mobil Oil Refinery as a pipefitter and worked for Boeing Corporation as a supervisor. Dom spent his retirement years in Boynton Beach, Florida, where he spent time traveling and enjoying his family and friends. There will be a visitation from 8:30 to 9:45am Saturday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dom's memory to American Diabetes Association, 1160 US 22 #103, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
