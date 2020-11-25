Dominick M. Santangelo



Dominick Mario Santangelo, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was 91 years old and had lived a long and blessed life.



Mr. Santangelo was born in Brooklyn, NY, and has resided in Mount Laurel past 14 years. Mr. Santangelo served his country honorably, in the US Army & Air Force, in the Korean War. He worked as a bookbinder, for Novelty Bookbinding, in Philadelphia, for over 40 years. He was also a devout Roman Catholic and a communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Moorestown, NJ.



Mr. Santangelo was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecilia Santangelo, in 2018. Surviving are his children, Doris Rahn and Rosemary Sopko (John); grandchildren, Frank "Buddy" Rahn, Nicholas Rahn, Jessica Walsworth, Jaime Fish, and Michael Santangelo; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Josephine Salerno.



A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, followed immediately by a funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. Interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.









Published in Courier Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.