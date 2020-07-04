Don Cooper Taylor
Cherry Hill - Age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020. He is survived by daughter Cynthia L. Dickey (Michael D.) of Audubon, grandchildren Shaun M. Dickey of Tampa, FL, Lance P. Dickey (Sara) of Clementon and Amanda Taylor Young (Brett) of Barrington, great-grandchildren Dylan, Ethan, Adelyn, Shelby and Brock Taylor, sisters Ann Hagy (Newt) of Stratford and Sandra Crumley (Jack) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Welcoming into Heaven were his bride Martha, and great-grandbaby Troy.
Don will be remembered as a self-made man, a good husband, father, neighbor, employer and a generous friend. Born to Harry and Elizabeth Taylor in Camden, NJ, he enlisted in the US Navy after high school and served as a 2nd Class Petty Officer during the Korean War. While stationed in Florida, he met the love of his life on July 4, 1955. They were married a year later and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield where they taught Sunday School. For 20 years, Don worked at Retail Credit/Equifax in Haddonfield, NJ, eventually becoming the claims manager. He was also past president of the South Jersey Claims Association. In 1979, he and Marti started their own business, Don C. Taylor Associates LLC, still in operation today. He also volunteered as a Trustee of the Haddontowne Swim Club, supported his wife's many Girl Scout activities, was a 32nd Degree Mason as member of the Haddonfield Blue Lodge and Scottish Rite, a Shriner, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Burial at Locustwood Cem. is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children
at www.lovetotherescue.org
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services 856-429-1945 ~ www.KainMurphy.com