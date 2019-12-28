|
Donald A. DiRenzo
Cherry Hill - Donald A. DiRenzo of Cherry Hill, NJ died December 25, 2019. Age 59. Beloved husband of Angel DiRenzo (nee Dragani). Loving father of Matthew and Michael DiRenzo. Devoted son of Ellen DiRenzo (nee McDonald) and the late Albert DiRenzo. Dear brother of Albert DiRenzo (Carol) of Warrington, PA; Denise DiRenzo of New York, NY and the late Gloria Diana. He was the loving son in law of Tom and Amanda Dragani and brother in law of Vincent and Lisa Dragani. Donald was a successful, self made business man. He is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, neices, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends will gather Thursday morning 9:30 to 11:45am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 12pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019