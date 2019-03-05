|
|
Donald A. Stewart
Cherry Hill - Donald A. Stewart of Cherry Hill, NJ died suddenly on March 1, 2019. Age 64. Beloved husband of Katy Stewart (nee Walsh) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving father of Katie Ice (Dan) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; D.J. Stewart (Bridget) of Philadelphia, PA; Betsy Stewart of Cherry Hill, NJ and Jack Stewart of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Charlie and Olivia Ice. Dear brother of Nancy McLaughlin (Bill) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Barb Hoag (Greg) of Berlin, NJ and Dave Stewart (Tara) of Sudbury, MA. Don is predeceased by his loving parents Donald Stewart and Helen Stewart (nee Bazydlo) of Cherry Hill, NJ, and by his first wife, Cheryl Stewart (nee Dreyer). Viewing Thursday evening 6 to 9pm and Friday morning 10:15 to 11:15 am at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or to Paul VI High School, 901 Hopkins Road, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. For more information please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019