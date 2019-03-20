Services
Egizi Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitman - On March 14, 2019. Age 83. Beloved companion of Judy Moore for over 30 years. Devoted father of Kristen Ryan (Jim), Lauren Gabel (Jim), Donald E., Jr. (Kelly), John F. (Ann), and the late Karin L. Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Erika, Colin, Cassie, Grace and Brendan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Lockbox#1352, P.O. Box 8500, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Memories and condolences maybe shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
