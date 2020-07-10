1/1
Donald E. Slimm
Donald E. Slimm

Donald E. Slimm 83, of Ocala Florida, loving Husband to the late Carol, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. Through his faith in the Lord, he was truly blessed to all who knew him. Don was an active member of West Methodist Church and later became a member of the Friendship Baptist Church where he met his second wife, Norma, and served as a deacon.

Don was a self-made architect. He joined an architectural firm right out of high school as an apprentice and worked his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming the lead architect on some of the biggest buildings in Philadelphia. His expertise and knowledge made him a tremendous asset in hospital construction and redesign. His love for construction and design led to a passion for building sports themed bird houses which were very popular in the Ocala area. Don honorably served his country in the Army Reserves as well.

Don is survived by his wife Norma Slimm, daughters Debbie (Tedd) Nettleton of California and Doreen (Paul) Deal of New Jersey, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

