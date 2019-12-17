|
Donald Edward McGinnis
Donald Edward McGinnis, age 76, died on December 16, 2019. Donald graduated from Edgewood High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Glassboro State College in 1965. He has lived in Glendora since 1972. Donald began his music teaching career at Haddon Heights Elementary School. He taught at Williamstown High School and spent most of his career teaching music to fourth-sixth graders at elementary schools in Cherry Hill. Donald retired after 32 years. He was a member of the Stratford Presbyterian Church and the S-Gaugers Train Club.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Ann (nee Reiley), mother Mabel, sister Sharon (Conrad) Lehto, nieces Jenny (Adam) Mazzola, Susann (John) Driscoll and 6 great nephews and nieces.
Friends may greet the family on Friday after 9am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman NJ. Funeral service 11am. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Stratford Presbyterian Church, 41 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019