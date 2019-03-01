Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Innocents Parish Church
1337 E. Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Parish Church
1337 E. Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Cherry Hill - Donald F. Stieber, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 23, 2019. He was 64. Beloved husband of Roseann Stieber (nee Pratico) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving father of Angela Moore (Todd) of Douglas, WY; Danielle Roberts (Terry) of Littleton, CO; Kenneth Stieber (Mary) of Maple Shade, NJ and Donald Stieber of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Emma Rose and Sullivan John Moore. Dear brother of Michael Stieber (Margaret) of Philadelphia, PA and the late Eugene Thomas Stieber. Donald was also predeceased by his loving father Donald F. Stieber, Sr. and loving mother Frances Stieber. Viewing Monday evening 7 to 9pm in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Tuesday morning 10 to 10:45am in Holy Innocents Parish Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA. 19124. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
