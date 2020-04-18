|
Donald H. Schmid, Sr.
Glendora - Donald H. Schmid, Sr., on April 16, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Runnemede. Age 90. Beloved husband of 68 years to Grace (nee Aupperle). Devoted father of Linda Brennan (Brian) and the late Donald H. Schmid, Jr. and Donna M. Schmid. Loving grandfather of Grace. Dear brother of the late Jane Stepanski and brother-in-law of Irene Goldschmidt, Agnes Burt, Helen Johnson, Frances Marciante, Patricia Stewart, Theresa Aupperle, Emma Aupperle, and Doris Aupperle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald proudly served his country with the National Guard. He was a former Sergeant with the Delaware River Port Authority and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Penn/Jersey Lodge #30. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to St. John of God Community Service, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020