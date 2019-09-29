Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuckerton United Methodist Church
134 North Green St
Tuckerton, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuckerton United Methodist Church
134 North Green St
Tuckerton, NJ
Donald James Kincaid Sr.

Donald James Kincaid Sr. Obituary
Donald James Kincaid Sr.

Little Egg Harbor - Donald James Kincaid Sr., 88 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019. He worked in his family business at Oaklyn Hardware and Appliance Store for 54 years. Viewing hours will be on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10am until the Funeral Service at 12noon at Tuckerton United Methodist Church 134 North Green St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087. Read the full obituary at www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
