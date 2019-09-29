|
Donald James Kincaid Sr.
Little Egg Harbor - Donald James Kincaid Sr., 88 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019. He worked in his family business at Oaklyn Hardware and Appliance Store for 54 years. Viewing hours will be on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10am until the Funeral Service at 12noon at Tuckerton United Methodist Church 134 North Green St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087. Read the full obituary at www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019