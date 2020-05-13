|
|
Donald James Newton
Woodbury - On May 10, 2020. Loving longtime companion of the late Odette A. Lamour. Survived by nieces and nephews Bertram (Diane) Newton Jr. of Pittsgrove, Debbie (Michael) Collarin of Mt. Royal, Patty (Jim) Kelley of Manhattan Beach, CA, Diane (Rick) Miller of West Deptford, Carolyn Newton of Westville, Richard (Christina) Newton II of Middletown, DE, cousins Celia (Floyd) Martell of Turnersville, Bev Bradshaw & Jim Calhoun of Clementon, Raymond Biscup of TX, Barbara & Lyle Emmert of Cody, WY, Janice (Russ Garvey) Masters of Vineland, goddaughter Bethanne (Albert) Olczak and son AJ and many other loving family members and friends. Don served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a Radio Operator. He was employed for many years as a mail sorter for the United States Postal Service in Bellmawr. Funeral services are being held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 15, 2020