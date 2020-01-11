|
Dr. Donald Jay Greenspan
Dr. Donald Jay Greenspan died after a short illness, at the age of 91, on January 10th, 2020. He was born and educated in the Philadelphia area.
He was an inventor, artist, and much loved family physician in Riverside, NJ where he practiced medicine for almost 60 years. He put down his stethoscope 3 years ago, at the age of 88, but continued to work on his various inventions until 5 weeks before his death. In September, Rutgers Food Innovation Center accepted one of his food science inventions. He commanded the room for the presentation.
His inventions over the decades spanned the fields of art & architecture, medicine, science, and design. He was beloved by those who knew him. He is survived by his cherished and devoted companion of 20 years, Joan Costello; his daughter, Alisa Greenspan (Frank Soroka); Alisa's mother, Dr. June Greenspan; granddaughter Lily; a host of friends and patients; and a filing cabinet filled with inventions.
Services will be held Monday, January 13th, at 10:45 AM at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020